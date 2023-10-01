Kuwait Military Delegation Visits Chinese Armed Education Dept.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced that a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Kuwaiti Education Authority, Major General Fahad Al-Turaiji, visited the People's Republic of China on Sunday.

The Ministry said in a press statement that the visit aimed to discuss military education affairs and exchange experiences in the educational and academic fields between the two friendly countries.

The statement stated that the program included several visits to the College of Defense Studies affiliated with the National Defense University and the command and staff colleges of all types in the capital, Beijing, and the city of Nanjing. (end)

ak.aa









MENAFN01102023000071011013ID1107172173