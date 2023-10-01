Trading Support And Resistance USD/CHF, AUD/JPY

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started



Trading the two currencies that are trending the most strongly over the past 6 months.

Trading against very strong weekly counter-trend movements by currency pairs made during the previous week . Carry Trade: Buying currencies with high interest rates and selling currencies with low interest rates .

I will begin with my monthly and weekly Forex forecast of the currency pairs worth watching. The first part of my forecast is based upon my research of the past 20 years of Forex prices, which show that the following methodologies have all produced profitable results:

Let us look at the relevant data of currency price changes and interest rates to date, which we compiled using a trade-weighted index of the major global currencies:

Monthly Forecast October 2023

For the month of October, I forecast that the USD/JPY currency pair will gain in value.

For the month of September, I forecasted that the USD/JPY currency pair would gain in value.

The result was as follows:

Weekly Forecast 1st October 2023

This week, I give no weekly forecast, as there were no strong counter-trend price movements last week.

Last week, I forecasted that the GBP/NZD currency cross would rise in value. Unfortunately, it fell by 0.89%.

with only 19% of the most important currency pairs fluctuating over the week by more than 1%., as there are few high-impact data releases scheduled.

You can trade my forecasts in a real or demo Forex brokerage account .Key Support/Resistance Levels for Popular Pairs

There are certain key support and resistance levels that can be monitored on the more popular currency pairs this week.

Let us see how trading two of these key pairs last week off key support and resistance levels could have worked out:USD/CHF

, as it had acted previously as both support and resistance. Note how these“role reversal” levels can work well. The H1 price chart below shows howan inside barmarked by the down arrow in the price chart below signaling the timing of this bearish rejection.based upon the size of the entry candlestick structure.

AUD/JPY

, as it had acted previously as both support and resistance. Note how these“role reversal” levels can work well. The H1 price chart below shows howan inside barmarked by the up arrow in the price chart below signaling the timing of this bullish rejection.based upon the size of the entry candlestick structure.

Ready to trade our Forex weekly analysis ? We've shortlisted the best Forex trading brokers in the industry for you.