Enemy Attacks Kryvyi Rih With Drones, Hitting Civilian Infrastructure

At night, the enemy army attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones.

"At night, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. Unfortunately, civilian infrastructure was hit," Serhiy Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

There is destruction, a fire broke out.

In addition, the aggressor shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery and struck Velyka Mykhaylivka community in Synelnykove district.

Enemy drones hit industrial infrastructure in

A power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.

No casualties have been reported.

Yesterday evening, Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy drone over Dnipropetrovsk region.

On the night of October 1, the Russians attacked several regions of Ukraine with combat UAVs and ballistic missiles, explosions were heard in several cities.