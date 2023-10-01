Enemy Attacks Kryvyi Rih With Drones, Hitting Civilian Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the enemy army attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones.
"At night, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. Unfortunately, civilian infrastructure was hit," Serhiy Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .
There is destruction, a fire broke out.
In addition, the aggressor shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery and struck Velyka Mykhaylivka community in Synelnykove district. Read also:
Enemy drones hit industrial infrastructure in Uman
A power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.
No casualties have been reported.
Yesterday evening, Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy drone over Dnipropetrovsk region.
On the night of October 1, the Russians attacked several regions of Ukraine with combat UAVs and ballistic missiles, explosions were heard in several cities.
MENAFN01102023000193011044ID1107170901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.