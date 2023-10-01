International Astronautical Congress Returns To South Caucasus Region After Half Century - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The International
Astronautical Congress is returning to the South Caucasus region
after half a century, chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament)
Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir
Mirkishili said during the 13th international session of the IAF,
Trend reports.
"Let me say that this is a very rational choice. A rational
choice because it is a return to traditions, here in Baku, 50 years
ago, in 1973, the 24th congress was held on the initiative of
Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev. This year we celebrate
the 100th anniversary of the great leader and honor his memory. Now
our country is hosting the biggest space event - the 74th
International Astronautical Congress in 2023. This means that the
International Astronautical Congress is returning to our region
after half a century. Both in terms of content and number of
participants, this congress is more representative than all
previous ones," he said.
"You have made a very rational choice, as Baku is the heart of
this region," he added.
The International Astronautical Congress has been held annually
since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of
Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law with the
support of the International Astronautical Federation.
The history of the International Astronautical Congress in
Azerbaijan dates back to 1973. Thus, on the initiative of national
leader Heydar Aliyev, the 24th International Astronautical Congress
was held in Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space
Research - Penetration of Science and Technology", thus Baku became
the first city in South Caucasus region where this event was
organized. And on October 25-29, 2019, Baku won the right to host
the most prestigious event of the space industry for the second
time at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical
Federation in Washington, DC. Thus, the 74th International
Astronautical Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give
Space a Chance", organized by Azerbaijan's space agency Azercosmos,
will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.
