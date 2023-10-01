CDC Stresses Need For Influenza Vaccination

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Medical Director of Hamad Medical Corporation's Communicable Disease Centre (CDC), Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, has emphasised on the critical importance of seasonal influenza vaccination and the significance of protecting oneself against the flu, especially for vulnerable groups.

Speaking to The Peninsula Dr. Al Maslamani urged everyone aged six months and older to take the vaccine to safeguard their health. She underscored that while the flu can affect people of all ages and health conditions, certain populations face a higher risk of severe illness. These vulnerable groups include individuals aged over 50, those with chronic conditions regardless of age, children aged between six months and five years, pregnant women, and healthcare workers who interact closely with vulnerable patients and children.

“Complications of influenza infection can be severe and impact both children and adults,” said Dr. Al Maslamani.“These complications may include pneumonia, bronchitis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, heart problems, ear infections, and, most notably, pneumonia. Pneumonia is a grave concern, especially for the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases, as it can be fatal.”



The influenza vaccine is crucial in mitigating these risks. Dr. Al Maslamani explained that the vaccine is seasonal and changes annually to match the virus's evolving strains, which vary in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Qatar, situated in the Northern Hemisphere, conducts its vaccination campaign from September to March each year.

She said that there are typically two vaccine formulations, one for each hemisphere, although some years may see similarities based on the prevailing virus strains.

The annual influenza vaccination campaign has already kicked off, with flu vaccines available free of charge at 90 healthcare facilities across Qatar. These include 31 Health Centres of Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) as well as outpatient clinics at Hamad Medical Corporation, semi-government institutions, and private hospitals and clinics. This comprehensive distribution ensures that citizens and residents have convenient access to the vaccine.

“We encourage all citizens and residents to take the flu vaccine and adhere to preventive measures. If you experience flu-like symptoms, please stay home, take rest, and limit your contact with others to prevent the spread of the disease,” Dr. Al Maslamani said.