Country's First Travel Agent Business Prepaid Card Launched By PBL, Mastercard

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Premier Bank Limited together with Mastercard launched first of its kind travel business prepaid card for country's travel agents at the former's head office in the capital on September 15.

M Imran Iqbal, Director and Chairman of Risk Management Committee, Jamal G Ahmed, Director and M Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO from Premier Bank Ltd as well as Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager and Sohel Alim, Director from Mastercard Bangladesh launched the new Premier Bank Travel Business Prepaid Card through a simple ceremony.

The Travel Business Prepaid Card will offer special benefits including seamless visa fee payments not requiring any endorsement that affects personal travel quotas, no expense limit for single transactions and zero annual fees while experiencing the fastest and most secure e-commerce transactions in both domestic and global e-commerce platforms, said a press release.

Syed Nowsher Ali, Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Sayed Abul Hashem, DMD and CFO, and Md Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and PR of Premier Bank, also attended the launch ceremony.

HBM Shoave Rahman, Managing Director, Air Concern International Ltd, Shiblul Azam Koreshi, President of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh and SN Manzur Murshed (Mahbub), President of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh, among others, were also present on the occasion.