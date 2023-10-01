Qatar Airways Dubbed Cargo Airline Of The Year 2023

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Doha based Qatar Airways won the Gold Award for Cargo Airline of the Year at the gala award ceremony "Airline of the Year-2023" held at InterContinental Dhaka on September 20.

The airline's freight division Qatar Airways Cargo is the world's third largest international cargo carrier.

Suhed Ahmed Chowdhury from Qatar Airways received the Cargo Airline of the Year 2023 award on behalf of the airline at the event.

While Qatar Airways won the Gold Award in this category, Saudi Arabian Airlines bagged the Silver Award and Emirates the Bronze award at the ceremony.

This is the third consecutive time Qatar Airways won the Gold Award in this category while, earlier, Saudia and Emirates, both won the Gold award as the Cargo Airline of the Year twice respectively during the ten editions of the Monitor Airline of the Year since 2007.