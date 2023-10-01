UWC Provided Military Aid Worth $50M To Ukraine In 2022

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian diaspora, united by the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), provided $50 million in military aid to Ukraine in 2022.
"In 2022, the Ukrainian diaspora, united by the Ukrainian World Congress, transferred $50 million in military aid to Ukraine only through the United with Ukraine initiative," the report says. Read also: UWC
organizing charity lottery in support of Ukrainian defender
Serhiy Kasianchuk, Drector of the UWC office in Ukraine, recalled that in September 2023, the UWC also handed over 15 new British tracked armored personnel carriers (13 FV432, one CVRT Stormer and one CVRT Shielder) to the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 11, the UWC handed over a new batch of 15 British tracked armored personnel carriers to the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - thirteen FV432, one CVRT Stormer and one CVRT Shielder.
Photo: UWC
