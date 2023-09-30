Daily Horoscope For October 1, 2023: Be Careful Scorpio, Good Day For Leo & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aries:

Ganesha says you will be happy to spend time with your family today. There will be relief from the stress that has been going on for a long time. Get career advice for your children. Do not show interest in any illegal work, otherwise you will be trapped. Focus on the child's work. At present they need good guidance. Seek the advice of experienced people before making any decision. This is a good time for job seekers. But the current state of the planet is not in your favour. There will be sweetness between husband and wife. Stay away from negative thoughts. Spend time in close proximity to nature.

Taurus:

Ganesha says your interest in religious and spiritual work will increase. It will give you new positive energy. Pay attention to household chores as well as personal chores. Your negligence will hurt others. Students pay more attention to study and career. Pay attention to the advice of a co-worker in the job. Job seekers will find a job wherever they like. The family atmosphere will be happy. Excessive work will cause headaches and fatigue. Make time for yourself.

Gemini:

Ganesha says spend time away from routine work. It will experience energy and freshness. The condition of the planet is good. Make the most of this time. There will be tension with

close relatives. Young people focus on careers instead of distractions. There will be progress in machinery and factory related work. Getting started instead of thinking too much. Don't trade money today. Marriage will be sweet. Respect each other's feelings in relationships. There will be cold-cough.

Cancer:

Ganesha says there will be an opportunity to go to a religious ceremony. You will be happy to meet the family after a long time. Focus on working with new energy. Not to interfere in

anyone's personal affairs. Postpone land work for now. Currently the planet is not favourable. Work hard and you will get results. Consult a brother or close friend in case of any problem. Be happy to get permission from family members in a relationship. Be careful in food to avoid gas and constipation.

Leo:

Ganesha says today you may have to help a dear friend financially and by doing so you will get spiritual peace. Young people will be happy to get some good career information. Visiting places of worship can also be a program. Unnecessary expenses can ruin the budget. There is also the possibility of arguing with someone close to you in financial matters. Do not lose the respect of the elders in the house and follow their advice and guidance. Your hard work in the business field will get the right results. The cooperation of a father or a father-like person will be helpful in making any decision. Government employees need to maintain patience and peace in public affairs. Some ideological differences may arise between husband and wife. Try to change your behaviour over time. Skin allergies may increase. Protect yourself from the current weather.

Virgo:

Ganesha says the works which have been stalled for some time, will see some momentum today. This will create a comfortable and peaceful atmosphere in the house and you will be

able to focus on your personal activities easily. But spending time in vain with friends can stop many of your important work. It would be better to prioritize your tasks. Think carefully before trusting a stranger. Business activities will continue as usual. It is important to maintain proper coordination with employees at this time. Otherwise some outsiders may take advantage of your activities illegally. Job seekers need to make some changes in the way they work. Marital life will be happy. Intimacy will also grow in love relationships. Cervical and shoulder pain may remain. Focus more on exercise and yoga.

Libra:

Ganesha says if you get the chance, take it fast and take advantage of every opportunity as much as possible. The position of the planets is in your favour. You will also get the right

results according to your qualifications. Spend some time in the company of a saint or your guru. The mind will be sad due to some unpleasant event. It is also important to be careful about financial matters. Some family responsibilities may increase. Any kind of travel at this time can be detrimental. There will be a lot of enthusiasm to work in the field. There will also be proper collaboration of colleagues and subordinates. But avoid doing any illegal work, otherwise you may be badly trapped. Success will be found in matters related to love. There is a need to maintain proper harmony in family life. Short-term health problems will improve.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says spend some time in introspection in addition to daily routine. This will make you feel positive both physically and mentally. Thoughtful decisions taken at this time will prove to be beneficial in the future. Young people will feel a little dissatisfied with their financial status. Now they need to work harder. Excessive thinking can lead to significant accomplishments. Women will be aware of their business or job. During this time there may be a travel program. The financial position will remain strong. Be patient when dealing with your co-workers and employees. There will be sweetness in love relationships and marriage will take place with the approval of the family. Time is not very favourable in terms of health. There will be irritability in nature. Be sure to meditate.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says today any of your dreams can come true. So work hard to achieve the goal. There will be purchases of items related to the comforts of home and family. The economic

situation will be better than before. Arriving at the house of an unpleasant person will make the mood worse. But this time we need to be positive. Students pay attention in the study. Do not interfere in the affairs of others. At this time, an important decision needs to be made regarding the work. There will be mutual understanding on the subject of partnership. The young class can get job offers from companies for jobs. Home arrangement will be appropriate. But an extramarital affair can cause controversy in your life. Time is a bit weak in terms of health. Do not show any negligence in taking treatment at this time.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says you will be able to get any task done with your eloquence and working style and you will also get proper success. Although you will feel tired due to running, but the success of the work will take away your fatigue. Keep your ego under control. It can make relationships worse. Identify the value of time. Not working at the right time can hurt you. Also pay attention to the respect of the elders of the house. There will be some new plans in the field. There is a favourable time to complete the remaining tasks. Old differences in the business of partnership will be overcome. Your goal in the job will be achieved and success is also possible. Husband and wife will have a cooperative attitude towards each other. Lovers also need to make time for each other. Incorporate exercise and yoga into your daily routine instead of drugs.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says relieves any long lasting anxiety and stress. You will be able to complete your tasks peacefully. Relationships with brothers will also be sweeter. One can seriously consider future plans. A special item is being stolen or lost. So save your item. A father and son may have a small quarrel. Control your speech and anger. It can have a negative effect on the arrangement of the house. Take every little thing in business seriously. This will make your work successful. However, the recession and the current climate are having a negative

impact on business. Husband and wife will understand each other.

Pisces:

Ganesha says time is favourable for you. You will get the full result of your hard work and dedication. Do any task in a planned manner, success is certain. Problems related to career of youth will be solved. It is necessary to be careful while communicating. Anger can make matters worse. Being overconfident will cause you trouble. So control your anger. You will succeed in any business venture. But do not do credit related transactions as you are less likely to return. The people in the technical field are in a position to reap unexpected benefits. Home atmosphere will be pleasant. Going on a long drive can be a program. Health will be good. You will feel excited.