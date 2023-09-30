Kerala News LIVE: Heavy Rainfall Continues To Lash Kerala; Yellow Alert In 5 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.22 AM: Car plunges into river killing 2 doctors in Ernakulam

In a tragic incident, two doctors were killed and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in plunged into the river at Gothuruth on Saturday midnight. The accident reportedly took place at 12.30 am. The deceased are identified as Dr Advaith and Dr Ajmal of a private hospital in Kodungallur.

8.13 AM:

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts

The state has been receiving heavy rainfall and is likely to continue due to the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in 5 districts including

Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.