Zelensky: Our State Will Be One Of The World's Key Producers Of Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will become one of the world's key producers of weapons and defense systems - and this is a potential that is already being realized.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address , Ukrinform reports.

“The first Defense Industries Forum took place. It was extremely successful... Our new format with defense companies – the Defense Industries Alliance – includes 38 member companies as of this evening. They represent 19 countries,” he said.

: 38 companies already joined Defense Industries Allianc

Zelensky said that among the participants were the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Canada, Bulgaria, Australia, Belgium, our Baltic friends – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as the Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Spain, Croatia and Finland.

According to the President, Ukrainian manufacturers signed 20 documents with partner companies at the Forum, and“each such document then becomes a new production or an enhancement of existing cooperation.”

“All in all, more than 250 companies took part in our Defense Industries Forum – and this forum is only the first one of its kind. Dozens of Ukrainian companies were among them... Our country will become one of the world's key producers of weapons and defense systems. And this is no longer just an ambition or a prospect, it is a potential that is already being realized. I am grateful to everyone whose work leads to such results for Ukraine!” the President stressed.

As reported, the first International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1) was held in Kyiv. Manufacturers of tanks, artillery, drones, ammunition, developers of innovative software and owners of unique complex technologies from partner countries took part in the forum. Ukrainian state-owned and private companies of the defense and industrial sector also participated - both branched groups of companies and defence-tech startups.