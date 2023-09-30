UN To Provide Ukrainians With $123M To Survive Winter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will allocate $123 million for targeted assistance to war-affected people in Ukraine in the winter period.

That's according to a report released by the UNHCR, Ukrinform reports.

The assistance will be provided in cash, from September 2023 to February 2024, to cover the costs of electricity and housing rent. Where cash is not feasible, UNHCR and partners will distribute heaters and non-food items and provide shelter and housing assistance to help families remain warm, safe and dignified in their homes, in collective sites or in other communal spaces.

According to UN estimates, 450,000 people will be reached with cash assistance for winter energy needs. At the same time, 15,750 people will be reached with housing and insulation support. This includes cash for rent for 1,350 displaced households currently in collective sites; rapid thermal kits for 3,000 households living in homes with poor insulation; and 938 solid fuel heaters to be installed in rural homes.

In addition, 250,000 people will be reached with winterized non-food items, including high thermal blankets, kitchen sets, mattresses, sleeping bags, solar lamps, thermos flasks and towels. In addition, winter jackets and boots will be provided to 62,250 people.

Some 18,000 individuals are to be reached through collective site care and maintenance, including small repairs and heating and electric system support across 362 collective sites. Pre-positioned generators sufficient to support 104,000 people, are to be distributed as needed. In general, the UN promised to help 900,000 war-affected people in Ukraine.