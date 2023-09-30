Oats To Nuts-5 Food Items To Reduce Chances Of Heart Attack

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A heart-healthy diet can help reduce the risk of heart attacks and promote overall cardiovascular health. Here are some foods and dietary habits that can lower your risk of heart attacks.

5 food items to reduce chances of heart attack

Oatmeal is a great source of soluble fiber, which can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. This can be a part of a heart-healthy breakfast.

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, fiber, and phytochemicals that have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease.

Almonds, walnuts, and other nuts are high in unsaturated fats, fiber, and antioxidants.

Eating nuts in moderation can help lower LDL cholesterol and improve overall heart health.

Vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including potassium and dietary nitrates and support healthy blood pressure levels.

Extra virgin olive oil is a key component of the Mediterranean diet and is associated with a lower risk of heart disease. It contains monounsaturated fats and antioxidants.