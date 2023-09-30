8 Devotees Injured After Youth Goes On Rampage In Baba Bodheshwar Temple (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A violent attack was reported on Friday at the historic Baba Bodheshwar temple at the Bangarmau in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, where a man wielding a lathi launched an aggressive assault on gathered devotees. This ruthless attack left eight devotees injured and in a

state

of

shock.

The Unnao police issued a statement on Friday evening, announcing the arrest of the assailant, identified as Javed. He has been charged with attempted murder and has been sent to jail following a complaint filed by a devotee named Milan Singh. Bangarmau Station House Officer Gyanendra Singh disclosed that the attacker, Javed, was undergoing treatment for mental health issues, and the motive behind the attack remained unclear. The police intended to request his remand from the court for further investigation.

The temple witnessed a significant gathering of devotees due to the auspicious occasion of Bhadrapad Purnima on that Friday, dedicated to prayers to the revered Shivling in the temple courtyard.

Javed forcibly entered the temple premises at noon and launched a brutal assault on the unsuspecting devotees. Among those injured were Milan Singh, Kailash Singh, retired revenue officer Krishna Kumar Tiwari, and five others. Prompt intervention by PAC jawans subdued the attacker, and he was subsequently handed over to the police.

The injured devotees received medical attention at a local hospital, with one of them being referred to Lucknow's King George Medical University for further treatment. BJP MLA Shrikant Katiyar visited the injured individuals at the community health centre in Bangarmau and urged the police to take strict action in the case. Katiyar also expressed his intention to address the issue of temple security with the authorities.

To recall, a decade ago, on 13 September 2013, the same temple experienced a tragic incident in which unidentified assailants brutally attacked and fatally wounded the chief priest, Chaitanya Maharaj.