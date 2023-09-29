Nations Uniting Under Flag: Ethnic Cleansing In Azerbaijan Is Out Of Question

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Armenia continues to fish in troubled waters. Although the
Armenian irredentist Miatsum policy has brought agony and tears to
the region, they do not want to give it up. The Miatsum policy
caused destruction and the death of over 30,000 people; Armenia was
isolated and the poorest country in the region. As a logical result
of Miatsum, Armenia enjoyed a humiliating defeat in the 44-day War
and turned officially into a semi-independent country. Some thought
that it was a good lesson for Armenia, but the last occurrences
demonstrate that it is not like that.
To be more precise, since the end of the 44-day War, Azerbaijan
has been continuing restoration and reconstruction works at full
speed in the liberated territories, and step-by-step realizing the
reintegration of the Hay community in Garabagh. However, Armenia
did all provocations to halt the process. They violated the
provisions of the November 10 declaration, did not withdraw their
armed units from Garabagh, financed the separatist gang in
Khankendi, and so on. One by one Azerbaijan overcame and eliminated
these provocations and in the end, Armenia was obliged to face the
realities.
However, they did not give up and started to use their strongest
weapon, i.e. to play victim cards. First, they tried to
internationally form a public opinion, ostensibly Azerbaijan tried
to starve out all Armenians living in Garabagh. Even, they found a
corrupt prosecutor who foretold that in two weeks all Armenians in
Garabagh would die of hunger. However, nobody died and everything
is under control. When Yerevan saw that the hunger game did not
work, and reintegration continued at full speed, they started to
form a public opinion over ethnic cleansing.
Within a few weeks, Armenians and pro-Armenian forces started
various smear campaigns, allegedly accusing Azerbaijan of ethnic
cleansing. However, their real problem was to refuse to live under
the rule of Azerbaijan. They try to convince the world that
Armenians and Azerbaijanis cannot live together, side by side. They
try to substantiate their claims with fabricated so-called
facts.
First, they claim that Baku will arrest all males in Garabagh
because they served in the separatist army. In reality, Azerbaijan
has had a lot of chances to arrest Armenian males living in
Garabagh when they crossed the Lachin border checkpoint, but
Azerbaijan did not arrest them, except for Vagif Khachatryan who
had participated in the Meshali massacre. Besides, Azerbaijan
repeatedly stated that it is ready to give amnesty to all ordinary
citizens who did not commit massacres or other atrocities against
humanity.
Moreover, actually, if Azerbaijan had aimed for ethnic
cleansing, it would have not allowed Armenians to return to
Khankendi and other districts in 2020. As is known, all Armenians
left Garabagh during the 44-day War. It was Azerbaijan that allowed
them to return.
In addition, Azerbaijan started anti-terror activities last week
and the activity was stopped as soon as the separatists surrendered
and agreed to hand over their weapons. It was another chance to
enter Khanendi by force, but Azerbaijan did not do it. Because Baku
does not intend to resolve the issue by force but by convincing and
through peaceful negotiations.
To top it all off, over 30,000 Armenians live throughout
Azerbaijan. Even the sister of the former Armenian defense minister
lives in Azerbaijan. If Azerbaijan had intended for ethnic
cleansing, it would have expelled them, first of all.
Like all civilized countries with multi-ethnic citizens in the
world, Azerbaijan does its best to create facilities for all its
citizens regardless of their nationality or ethnicity, including
Armenians. For example, in the center of Baku, there is an Armenian
church built in the nineteenth century. Azerbaijan is restoring the
church in Shusha.
Azerbaijan made a concession after the November 10 tripartite
agreement and allowed Armenians to visit the Albanian Khudavang
monastery that is currently used by Hayk.
However, the abovementioned media outlets overlook these facts
and what they try to do is just a storm in a teacup. In short, any
ethnic cleansing in Azerbaijan is out of the question, because
Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural country. Remaining
true to its culture and history, Azerbaijan will never discriminate
against any ethnic group.
