Twin Suicide Attack Targeting Mosque Kills 5 People N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- At least five people, including a policeman, were killed while 12 others injured in twin suicide attack targeting a mosque inside police lines in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan on Friday, said officials.

District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed told media that the mosque situated inside the Doaba Police Lines, in Hangu district of KPK was targeted by two suicide attackers. The first one was killed at the gate of the police lines while trying to gain entry and the second managed to enter the mosque and blew himself up inside.

The official confirming the toll said that the dead included a policeman while two policemen were injured in the firefight. The attackers arrived in a private vehicle and were engaged by police personnel on guard duty. Heavy machinery was called to aid in rescue efforts as the force of the explosion caused the roof of the mosque to cave in. Security forces cordoned off the area and rescue teams immediately shifted the injured to the nearest medical facility. An emergency was declared in the hospitals where some of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast. The suicide attack comes on the the backdrop of yet another attack earlier in the day. Some 50 people lost their lives while over 50 others were injured in a suicide blast targeting a religious procession in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. (pickup previous)

sbk.hb







