Three Killed, Six Injured In Donetsk Region In Past Day

Yesterday, three civilians were killed and six were injured in Donetsk region as a result of Russian aggression.
Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.
"On September 28, it became known about three residents of Donetsk region killed by the Russians - two in Krasnohorivka and one in Kurdiumivka. Another six people in the region were wounded yesterday," the post says. Read also:
According to the published infographics, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 1,726 people have been killed and 4,184 people have been injured in Donetsk region. However, the data are not final, as currently it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, on September 27, one person was killed and five more were injured in Donetsk region.
