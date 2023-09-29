The Best Companies To Work In Myanmar (BCIM) Program Is Back: Applications Open For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Companies in Myanmar (BCIM) 2023 Launches in Myanmar

YANGON, MYANMAR, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- JobNet.com.mm , Myanmar's leading job search platform, announced today the launch of the 2023 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar (BCIM ) program. The program returns for the third edition to celebrate and recognize leading companies in Myanmar based on their employee engagement and satisfaction levels.The program is based on an online, company-wide employee survey built on 7 HR categories, each measuring a different area of employee engagement: Company Purpose and Strategic Alignment, Management and Leadership, Job Satisfaction, Communication and Teamwork, Personal Growth and Development Opportunities, Recognition, Reward and Benefits & Work Environment. Participating companies receive an analytics report detailing the levels of engagement of their workforce and exceptional insights segmented by departments, age groups, location, tenure and more.The detailed data report aids the planning of more effective HR and business strategies to build better employee retention, workplace culture and overall improved business performance. Companies that achieve an overall minimum engagement score of 75% will have the option to be officially recognized as one of the 2023 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar for one year and be part of the month-long Winners Campaign.“Companies in Myanmar continue to work hard to maintain great and engaging workplaces despite the numerous challenges they face. However, many companies lack detailed analytics of their workforce and only run employee surveys with basic methodologies. With this program, we offer businesses an independent third party for measuring employee sentiment in a very detailed manner and a chance to bolster their employer brand.” said Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet.com.mm.The questionnaire is 100% online and anonymous, and provides an accurate insight on employee sentiment for all departments regardless of organization size. Once the questionnaire responses have been verified and tabulated by the Official Verifying Partner - Deloitte Myanmar, participating companies will be provided with a highly valuable survey analytics report.Entry Forms for the 2023 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar opened on Thursday, 28 September 2023. Companies are required to submit their Entry Forms before the closing deadline of 18 October 2023.For more information on 2023 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar campaign, visit and submit your inquiry.ABOUT JOBNET GROUPJobNet Group owns and operates Jobnet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm, two leading online recruitment portals in Myanmar, integrated into a central employer dashboard, Applicant Tracking system and Talent CRM. JobNet.com.mm is the most widely used online recruitment platform for white collar professionals in Myanmar. With Alote you can easily source workers for your blue-collar, grey collar, operational and lightly skilled roles. The group is also the founding sponsor of the Myanmar Employer Awards, the Best Companies to Work in Myanmar campaign and JobNATION job fairs.

Sean Hope

JobNet.com.mm

email us here