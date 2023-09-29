Maduro Meets Al Muraikhi As Qatar, Venezuela Hold Political Talks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The second round of political talks was held in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and Venezuela.

The Qatari side was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while the Venezuelan side was headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Yvan Gil Pinto.

During the talks, bilateral cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them were discussed.

Meanwhile President of Venezuela H E Nicolas Maduro met in the Presidential Palace in Caracas with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi. During the meeting, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Venezuela and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to him and to the government and people of Venezuela further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the President of Venezuela entrusted the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and development.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two friendly countries. Executive Vice President of Venezuela H E Dr. Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez also met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met in Caracas with HE Minister Felix Plasencia, the President of the Foreign Investment Center in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. wDuring the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the center.