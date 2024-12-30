CBK Announces New Bonds, Tawaruq Worth KD 240 Mln
Date
12/30/2024 7:07:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The Central bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced the issuance of bonds and tawarruq worth KD 240 million (around USD 792 million).
In a statement to KUNA on Monday, CBK said that the issuance period is three months with a return rate of 4.125 percent. (End)
amh
MENAFN30122024000071011013ID1109041574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.