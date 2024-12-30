CBK Announces New Bonds, Tawaruq Worth KD 240 Mln

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The Central of Kuwait (CBK) announced the issuance of bonds and tawarruq worth KD 240 million (around USD 792 million). In a statement to KUNA on Monday, CBK said that the issuance period is three months with a return rate of 4.125 percent. (End) amh

