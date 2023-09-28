IIEE SQC Holds Third Major Event Of Year

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers State of Qatar Chapter (IIEE-SQC), led by its president, Jimmy Michael Y Bugay, held its 3rd technical seminar, general membership meeting, and election of the 2024 board of directors.

According to IIEE-SQC, this is the third major event of the chapter for this year as it continues to work and move together in fulfilling its advocacy to be of service to its members.

The event was attended by Francis V Mapile, chairman, Professional Regulatory Board of Electrical Engineering; Jaime V Mendoza, member, Professional Regulatory Board of Electrical Engineering; Lyndon R Bague, IIEE 2023 national president; Reiniero C Supsup, IIEE 2023 Foreign Region governor; and Robert U Mabulay, former Middle East/Foreign Region governor and chapter adviser.

The event was packed with technical learning from highly experienced and competent technical speakers, including Ferdinand G Reyes, who shared knowledge on the evolution and advancement of new technologies for communication between the generating systems and the receiving peripherals.

Another speaker, Adelino R Abeto Jr, discussed the basic principle of electrical load forecasting and its importance to power generation planning and development planning of an electric power system.

The third speaker, Jose G Gellido, shared information on UPS and battery sizing calculation, together with the underlying principle and operation of UPS including the battery from basic to advanced.

Another highlight was the successful conduct of the election for the chapter's 2024 board of directors where members were able to exercise their rights to vote via the e-voting platform from the IIEE National Office.

The nomination committee was chaired by the chapter's immediate former president, Lauren M Olivos while the election committee was chaired by the chapter's 2021 president, Rudilyn S Reyes.

The event was attended both onsite and online by the chapter officers, chapter former presidents, chapter advisers, professional electrical engineers across batches 1 to 14, aspirants from Batch 15, presidents from other IIEE chapters, and students from Pangasinan State University-Urdaneta Campus, and Samar State University.

The event was chaired by Marlon L Manantan, chapter VP-Technical Affairs; and co-chaired by Alfie M Guillermo, chapter secretary.

