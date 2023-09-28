Snoonu, HEC Paris In Qatar Enter Innovative Partnership

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Snoonu, the fastest growing Qatari tech startup, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HEC Paris, the leading executive education provider in Qatar, ranked #1 in the world by the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings.

This significant collaboration marks the beginning of an“innovative partnership” that aims to unleash the unicorn's Snoonu potential.

“By collaborating on research projects, it provides Snoonu employees with access to a wide array of HEC Paris degree programmes and certifications, and cooperates on the delivery of custom programs and thought leadership activities,” a statement said.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar and Hamad Mubarak al-Hajri, founder and CEO of Snoonu.

“This is a particularly proud partnership for Snoonu, which evolved from my capstone project, while I was pursuing an Executive MBA at HEC Paris in Qatar,” explained al-Hajri.

“This partnership is a significant step towards Snoonu's achievement of the Ultra App objective.”

“The partnership between Snoonu and HEC Paris is an example of the transformative potential of academic and corporate synergies. Working together, business people and academia can create value for the firms and their communities. Management education, and in particular life-long learning, is an essential mechanism to unleash innovation and entrepreneurship and create sustainable businesses”, explained de Holan.

“HEC Paris in Qatar is proud of the success of Snoonu and its team, a company born from the practical application of knowledge acquired through our EMBA program.”

The MoU demonstrates HEC Paris in Qatar's commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030, upholding its dedication to fostering local talent and enhancing human capacity. Additionally, it signifies the institution's active role in nurturing the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem and the overarching goal to establish a knowledge-based economy in Qatar.

As part of its commitment to cultivating Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem, HEC Paris in Qatar has spearheaded the creation of the“Observatory of Entrepreneurship and Innovation”.

“This initiative promotes collaboration and encourages open discussions, with the purpose of sharing valuable insights about Qatar's entrepreneurial landscape.

“The ultimate goal of the Observatory is to develop new startup models and frameworks to drive economic development and achieve national objectives,” the statement added.

MENAFN28092023000067011011ID1107161396