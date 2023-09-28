Elevating Sustainable Summer Fashion: Oobi Launches Latest Girls' Dress Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alexandra Riggs, Founder, OobiSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Oobi, a prominent children's fashion label in Australia, unveils its latest collection of girls' summer dresses . The new assortment from Oobi showcases vibrant colors, intricate patterns, and high-quality materials, emphasizing both style and comfort. This range brings a fresh perspective to girls' summer fashion, featuring selections that are not only functional but ethically produced and visually delightful.Highlights from Oobi's Newest Summer CollectionDiverse Range of Styles: The latest collection features a variety of styles suitable for different occasions and moods. Whether it's the whimsical Lily-Rose Jacaranda Tree Dress for garden parties or the practical Wild Meadow Holly Dress with pockets for beach outings, the range offers something for every little girl.Quality and Comfort: Crafted by artisans using high-quality materials, Oobi's latest range of girls' summer clothes is stylish and comfortable. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to be passed from little girl to little girl, sister to sister, friend to friend, capturing precious memories while reducing waste.Ethical Production: Oobi is a 5-star Good On You rated brand, reflecting the brand's commitment to ethical, environmental, and humane production. The brand ensures that each garment is carefully crafted to meet the highest ethical standards.Balancing Style and Functionality: Oobi's summer collection combines functionality, style, and fairy tale looks. Features like charming little pockets on girls' dresses like the Cornflower Meadow Holly Dress add practicality to fashion.Innovative and Joyful Designs: Oobi's summer dresses are incredibly comfortable and designed with joy in mind. The artfully crafted designs frequently showcase vibrant floral patterns and whimsical heart motifs crafted to spark joy and inspire happiness.For a limited time, a discount is available for those exploring Oobi's latest styles; use code NEW30 for an additional 30% off new arrivals. More details are available at: .Oobi Membership Reward ProgramCustomers are invited to join the Oobi Membership Reward Program to access exclusive offers and earn points on every purchase, which can be redeemed for Oobi products.About OobiOobi has been recognized as Australia's Favourite Children's Fashion Label for seven consecutive years and has earned numerous awards for its commitment to ethical manufacturing. The brand is also involved in charitable programs, donating a piece of 'Oobi Magic'-baby clothes, girls' dresses, and gifts-to a child in need for every new-in or full-priced garment sold.Visit: for more information.

