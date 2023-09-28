Defense Forces Successfully Repel Russian Attacks In Four Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarske directions.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Thursday, September 28, published on Facebook .

As noted, a total of 19 combat engagements took place at the front during the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The offensive operation of the defense forces continues in Melitopol direction. Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction.

According to the General Staff data, the defenders inflict manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation launched a total of 16 strikes on the Russian invaders: one – on an enemy anti-aircraft missile system, two – on electronic warfare stations, and the rest – on personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters.

The defenders also destroyed two enemy reconnaissance drones of operational-tactical level.

Missile units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, 11 artillery systems and an ammunition depot.

In total, Russian troops launched 76 airstrikes and more than 40 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated settlements during the day. In particular, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones at night.

As a result of enemy attacks, civilians were killed and injured, private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have not been detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas and continues to shell Ukrainian settlements from its territory. Also, the enemy increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

More than 35 settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire in the indicated two directions, including Kliusy, Turya, Pokrovske, Popivka, Karpovychi, Medvedivka in Chernihiv region; Iskryskivshchyna, Andriyivka, Stepok, Taratutyne, Oleksandrivka in Sumy region; Pletenivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle in Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk direction, Russian troops launched airstrikes near Kruhle, Kupyansk, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Novoselivsk in Luhansk region. Artillery and mortars were fired on more than 10 settlements, including Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka in Kharkiv region.

In Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled an enemy attack in the area of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

Russian aircraft struck Torske, Siverske, Spirne, Vesele in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under enemy mortar and artillery fire in this direction, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Fedorivka, Spirne, Vesele, and Verkhniokamyanske in Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut direction, the Russian army launched airstrikes near Kostiantynivka and Bila Hora in Donetsk region. Artillery and mortars were fired on more than 20 settlements, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region.

An increase in the density of mine-explosive barriers is recorded in the specified area of the front.

In Avdiyivka direction, Russian troops made three attempts to restore the lost position in the area south of Avdiyivka, Donetsk region, but failed. Instead, the invaders launched an airstrike near the town. About 10 settlements came under the enemy mortar and artillery fire, including Stepove, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomayske, Nevelske in Donetsk region.

Near Nevelske, the defense forces successfully repelled a Russian attack.

In Maryinka direction, during the day, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks directly near Maryinka in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Kurakhove in Donetsk region, came under enemy fire.

In Shakhtarske direction, the defense forces successfully repelled a Russian attack near Urozhayne in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements in this direction were struck with enemy mortars and artillery, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhayne in Donetsk region.

Russian troops launched airstrikes near Urozhayne and Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the invaders tried to restore the lost position in the area of Chervone in Zaporizhzhia region but failed. More than 30 settlements were hit with enemy mortars and artillery, including Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russians launched airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In Kherson direction, the Russian army struck the area of Mykolayivka, Kherson region, from aviation. Artillery and mortars were fired on more than 10 settlements in the region, including Kherson, Zolota Balka, Antonivka, and Romashkove.