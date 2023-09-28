Zurich Wine Festival 2023: A Toast To Wine, Knowledge And Art

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Zurich Wine Festival returned, from October 16 to 22, giving the opportunity for wine lovers to immerse in the world of wine in the heart of Zurich.

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This year, the Zurich Wine Festival will feature special tastings, masterclasses , networking sessions, and a three-day wine exhibition, all enhanced by a dedicated space for art with Zurich's scenery as the source of inspiration.The wine exhibition: Sip, Learn and EnjoyThe three-day wine exhibition will run from October 20 to 22 at the picturesque venue Papiersaal in Sihlcity, where the attendees will be able to enjoy more than 350 wine labels from 30 Swiss and international importers and wineries.Thanks to a unique time-slots concept with limited places, the visitors can enjoy the fair in absolute comfort and have a closer encounter with the exhibitors allowing them to uncork and share memorable wine experiences.Masterclasses & Wine Experiences: Uncork Your KnowledgeThe Masterclasses will take place in Zürich, where Industry experts will share their knowledge with both wine enthusiasts and professionals alike during the 17 programmed experiences.These sessions will cover a variety of wine-related topics tailored to different levels of expertise. Discover Burgundy, Port wine, Franciacorta, Tuscany, and more exciting wine regions.Taste Profile: Unleash Your Inner SommelierFestival attendees will have access to an app that claims to 'know your wine taste better than you do!'. It is a 30-second quiz for wine lovers to discover their unique taste profile. With personalized recommendations, it provides a useful guideline for choosing the right wines in no time.The app's AI even learns from people's rankings, keeping the wine wisdom flowing long after the festival's last cork has popped.Art Corner: Pair Wine with Fine ArtThis year, as a novelty, the main fair includes a unique space dedicated to art, where Pedro Blas and Honys Torres, two renowned international artists living in Switzerland will present their masterpieces, creating an exclusive environment that merges art and wine to create the perfect setting for an unforgettable gathering.Blas, celebrated for his kinetic artistry, and Torres, a visionary in neo-pop art, have drawn profound inspiration from the dynamic city of Zurich, infusing their works with a unique vibrancy that is bound to captivate audiences.Sustainability: A Commitment Beyond the CorkThis year, the Zurich Wine Festival is taking strides toward sustainability, making it an event that's as good for the Earth as it is for your tastebuds. From an all-digital experience that does away with paper waste, to a unique glass-saving approach that minimizes water usage, the festival is all-in on eco-friendly initiatives.Even corks from the event will be recycled. While we've taken steps to offset a portion of our carbon footprint, our central location makes it easy for attendees to walk or use public transport. These efforts highlight the festival's long-term commitment to eco-conscious practices, all in line with providing a memorable wine experience that also respects our planetThe Festival History:The Zurich Wine Festival was founded in 2020 by Mariyam Seguias and Luiis Franceschi, a wine-passionate dynamic duo. Their goal was to create an exclusive environment where both businesses and consumers could enjoy an innovative and remarkable wine experience.The first edition of the festival took place in the middle of the pandemic. Despite this limitation, they were able to feature, in a totally safe environment, ten expositors, four masterclasses, and 80 labels and to welcome 500 wine lovers during four days.The festival has now reached its fourth edition, featuring an expanded wine selection and a wider range of wine-related experiences, and expecting an audience of approximately 3,000 wine lovers and industry experts. This growth underscores the festival's mission, which aims to provide a unique and enriching alternative to traditional wine fairs while also contributing to the growth of the wine industry.The production of the ZWF is in charge of the Zurich Wine Club Association, which is one of Zurich's largest wine clubs, boasting a community of over 2000 wine lovers.

