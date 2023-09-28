Automotive Torque Rod Market: Targeting US$ 11,095.4 Million By 2033 With A 3.0% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growing electric vehicle adoption fuels the automotive torque rod market, driven by demand for enhanced vehicle performance and stability.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In 2023, the automotive torque rod market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 8,256.0 million. With a projected CAGR of 3.0% throughout the forecast period, the market is expected to reach US$ 11,095.4 million by 2033. The growth of the Automotive Torque Rod market is propelled by various factors, including the rapid growth of emerging economies and the escalating demand for enhanced vehicle dynamics and performance.The automotive torque rod market is experiencing a significant upswing in demand driven by the prioritization of vehicle safety and improved driving experiences. With the automotive market expanding rapidly, the need for dependable torque rod solutions has grown exponentially. Moreover, the increasing environmental and health consciousness regarding vehicle emissions is propelling the demand for torque rods that enhance fuel efficiency and minimize vibrations. The automotive torque rod market is adept at addressing these evolving demands, ensuring it meets the dynamic needs of the automotive sector effectively. The automotive torque rod market faces hurdles such as high manufacturing costs, limited alternatives, and maintenance concerns. New entrants grapple with substantial initial investments. Yet, ongoing Research and development aims to innovate cost-effective solutions and improve performance, addressing challenges and boosting acceptance of torque rods.This integration of torque rods with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) represents a significant advancement in vehicle safety and stability control. By collaborating with traction control systems, electronic stability control, and other safety-enhancing functionalities, torque rods play a crucial role in optimizing torque distribution and improving stability control in diverse driving conditions. Through the seamless interaction between torque rods and ADAS, the vehicle's torque distribution can be dynamically adjusted based on real-time data from sensors and other vehicle systems.The development of active torque rod systems equipped with sensors and actuators enables real-time monitoring and adjustment of torque distribution. This enhances traction control, stability, and handling, providing a more dynamic driving experience.Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, is revolutionizing torque rod production by enabling intricate designs that were previously unattainable. This technology allows for complex shapes and internal structures, enhancing performance, reducing weight, and lowering costs in the automotive market.Key Takeaways from the Automotive Torque Rod Market:The Automotive torque rod market in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 2,715.1 million by 2033, increasing at a 3.2% CAGR.The Automotive torque rod market in Germany is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 2,611.6 million, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8 % by 2033.uring the forecast period, the automotive torque rod market in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 2,822.1 million, securing a 3.6% CAGR.With a 78% market share from 2022 to 2033, the passenger car segment is expected to dominate the automotive torque rod market. How Does the Competition Look in the Automotive Torque Rod Market?The Automotive Torque Rod market is characterized by intense competition, with numerous players striving to secure their market share. Key market participants, including ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Astronics Corp, Harsons Ventures, SOGEFI, and Magneti Marelli, among others, contribute to the dynamic and competitive landscape of this sector.Prominent players are making substantial investments in research and development to introduce innovative products that deliver enhanced efficiency, reliability, and affordability. Moreover, they are focused on expanding their product portfolios and strengthening distribution networks to cater to evolving customer demands. These strategic efforts highlight their commitment to meeting the unique requirements.Strategic collaborations and partnerships are becoming increasingly common in the market, empowering market participants to leverage each other's strengths and expand their market presence. These alliances enable companies to enhance their capabilities, tap into new opportunities, and foster innovation, ultimately driving growth and competitiveness in the dynamic automotive torque rod market.The cost of developing new torque rod technologies is rising, which is putting pressure on smaller companies to merge with larger companies that have the resources to fund research and development. Which is forcing smaller companies to merge with larger companies that have the capacity to scale up production. Leading players in the automotive torque rod market are merging with and acquiring smaller companies to gain access to new markets, such as India and China.Key SegmentationBy Vehicle Type:Passenger CarsLight Commercial VehiclesHeavy Commercial VehiclesElectric VehiclesothersBy Application:Front SuspensionRear SuspensionSub frame MountingBy Material Type:Steel Torque RodsAluminum Torque RodsComposite Torque RodsBy Sales Channel:OEMAftermarketBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeCentral AsiaRussia and BelarusBalkan and Baltic CountriesThe Middle East & AfricaEast AsiaSouth Asia and PacificAuthor by:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil and gas, and Service industries.Have a Look at Related Reports of the Automotive DomainAutomotive Torque Rod Bush Market: Automotive torque rod bush market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2%, exceeding US$ 17 billion by 2033.Automotive Wiring Harness Market : The global automotive wiring harness market is expected to reach US$ 55.26 billion by 2023 and US$ 119.31 billion by 2033, with a steady CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.Automotive Fuel Gauge Sending Unit Market : Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, the Global Automotive Fuel Gauge Sending Unit Market is projected to soar at a CAGR of 3.5%, culminating in a market size of US$ 4,441.4 million by the end of 2033.

