Dubai Municipality Bags First Position In Global Benchmarking Award 2023

Dubai Municipality has achieved a remarkable global distinction, securing first place at the Global Benchmarking Award 2023, an esteemed accolade presented by the New Zealand Centre for Organizational Excellence Research (COER). This recognition is a testament to Dubai Municipality's commitment to excellence in benchmarking, placing it at the forefront of both the government and private sectors.

The Award aims to encourage organizations to consider benchmarking as an intrinsic component of learning and continuous improvement, as well as to boost innovation readiness. It is also regarded as one of the most essential instruments for measuring, comparing, and improving performance, as well as raising the performance of organizations' benchmarking on scientific grounds and in accordance with global standards.