Al Masaood Power Division To Showcase SHAMS+ Charge At The Middle East North Africa Electric Vehicle Show 2023

The UAE-built off-grid charging solution harnesses solar energy to revolutionize EV charging and promote sustainable transportation in construction, industrial, and maritime sectors.

Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Power Division, part of the Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi's leading business conglomerates, today announced its participation in the upcoming Middle East North Africa Electric Vehicle Show on September 27 & 28 at Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis. The highlight of the division showcase is the SHAMS+ Charge 3D mock-up, an innovative charging solution for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid marine vessels, proudly manufactured in the UAE.

SHAMS+ Charge enables fast and sustainable battery charging using solar energy, with a network of charging stations serving the automotive and maritime sectors. The solution is equipped with smart features to ensure stable charging and can be installed cordlessly for maximum convenience and flexibility in various locations, including agricultural areas and marine ports.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager of Al Masaood Power, said:“At Al Masaood Power, we are committed to leading the way towards a sustainable future in the UAE. SHAMS+ Charge not only reaffirms our dedication to promoting electric and green mobility, but also supports the ambitious clean energy goals of the UAE. This unique and pioneering solution aims to enhance connectivity and deliver a seamless plug-and-charge experience, contributing to the wider adoption of electric vehicles and marine vessels in the region.”

SHAMS+ Charge encapsulates Al Masaood Power Division's commitment to decarbonizing industries as well as contribute to the UAE's clean energy transition. The off-grid charging solution transforms EV charging by utilizing solar power from Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), serving the construction, industrial, and maritime sectors with its scalable and flexible technology.

“The UAE is witnessing a transformative shift towards electric vehicle adoption, driven by extensive government support and a collective drive for sustainable transportation solutions. As the first fully manufactured charging solution in the UAE, SHAMS+ Charge aligns with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative to fast-track the transition to a cleaner and greener transportation infrastructure,” added Bartenschlager.

Al Masaood Power Division's participation at the Middle East North Africa Electric Vehicle Show 2023 provides an opportunity for attendees to experience the SHAMS+ Charge 3D mock-up and learn more about its advanced features that contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly mobility landscape.

About Al Masaood Power Division:

Al Masaood Power Division represents MTU, Volvo Penta and Leroy Somer in the UAE and Bahrain, providing the highest standards of after sales services. The Division's professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.