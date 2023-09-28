Case Of Artificial Lake In Azerbaijan's Soyudlu Village Continues, Officials Hold Talks With Locals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A regular meeting of members of the commission established to monitor and assess the current situation with the villagers of Azerbaijan's Soyudlu village (Gadabay district), who have been protesting against the creation of an artificial lake in the area, has been held, Trend reports.

The results of monitoring conducted by Micon International Monitoring Company were presented during the meeting.

Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, is the chairman of the commission. The Commission includes Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency, Deputy Minister of Health, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Head of the Industry and Energy Department of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office, Head of the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy and Head of the Executive Authority of Gadabay district.

Previously, a group of individuals tried to hold a protest action against the construction of an artificial lake in Soyudlu on June 20. A commission was established to study the case, and was tasked to monitor and assess the current situation, as well as to ensure consideration of citizens' appeals in the field of health and environmental protection.