Case Of Artificial Lake In Azerbaijan's Soyudlu Village Continues, Officials Hold Talks With Locals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A regular
meeting of members of the commission established to monitor and
assess the current situation with the villagers of Azerbaijan's
Soyudlu village (Gadabay district), who have been protesting
against the creation of an artificial lake in the area, has been
held, Trend reports.
The results of monitoring conducted by Micon International
Monitoring Company were presented during the meeting.
Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan, is the chairman of the commission. The Commission
includes Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency, Deputy
Minister of Health, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Deputy
Minister of Agriculture, Head of the Industry and Energy Department
of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office, Head of the State Property
Service under the Ministry of Economy and Head of the Executive
Authority of Gadabay district.
Previously, a group of individuals tried to hold a protest
action against the construction of an artificial lake in Soyudlu on
June 20. A commission was established to study the case, and was
tasked to monitor and assess the current situation, as well as to
ensure consideration of citizens' appeals in the field of health
and environmental protection.
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107157719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.