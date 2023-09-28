Stefanchuk Meets With Speaker Of Israel's Knesset

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk met in Ireland with Speaker of the Knesset of the State of Israel Amir Ohana. The parties discussed the global consequences of Russian aggression.

"A very frank and substantive conversation. First of all, we talked about the crimes that the Russian Federation commits on Ukrainian soil every day, the global consequences of Russian aggression and the value of supporting Ukraine. I noted that today the struggle for what the world would be like in the next 100 years continued," Stefanchuk posted on Facebook .

According to him, "a terrible duel between dictatorship and democracy" is ongoing. "It is very important that democracy wins. And this will prove that democracy has power," Stefanchuk emphasized.

The interlocutors also paid attention to the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Stefanchuk called on Israel's parliament to join the implementation of this initiative.

"Finally, I thanked the Israeli side for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and the intention to continue doing so in the future," Stefanchuk stressed.

As reported, Stefanchuk is on a working visit to Ireland where, in particular, he is participating in the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.

Photo: Facebook , Ruslan Stefanchuk