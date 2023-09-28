(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Glittering Grandeur Unveiled: Dubai Residents To Turn Their Special Moments Into Timeless Treasures!







Dubai, UAE: Residents of Dubai have a dazzling new reason to rejoice their life's special moments with the newest brand in town – Nishka Momentous Jewellery, part of the illustrious Morickap Group.



Morickap Group of Companies that has footprints in the hospitality industry now forays into the world of jewellery with the introduction of Nishka Momentous Jewellery. With the grand inauguration of the its flagship store in Dubai's Al Karama Centre, Nishka is set to redefine special occasions in style with its exquisite creations in gold, diamonds, precious stones, uncut diamonds, jewellery for kids and everyday jewellery.

With a commitment to craftsmanship, elegance and passion, Nishka is set to redefine luxury and sophistication in the heart of Dubai.

Chairman of Morickap Group of Companies, Mr Nishin Thaslim, expressed his excitement for this momentous occasion: 'We are thrilled to bring Nishka Momentous Jewellery to Dubai to captivate the hearts of fashion connoisseurs. We hope Nishka to play an integral part of many celebrations in their lives and create memorable stories. Our flagship store in Dubai is a testament to our dedication to craftsmanship, quality and creativity that reflect in every piece of jewellery.”

Nishka Brand Consultant, Mr Laeeq Ali, Co-Founder of Origami Creative Pvt Ltd/BloomBox Brand Engineers, shares his thoughts on the brand's expansion strategy“Morickap Group's foray into the UAE market with the launch of Nishka underscores its global expansion strategy, offering a world-class jewellery destination for fashion aficionados in the Middle East and beyond. We are excited to collaborate with the young, dynamic brand right from its inception through its growth trajectory.”

Renowned Indian actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Nishka Momentous Jewellery. Known for her remarkable contributions to the world of entertainment, Samantha is equally excited about her new role, 'I am honoured to be associated with Nishka Momentous Jewellery, a brand that embodies the art of preserving moments in the form of exquisite jewellery. Every piece is a testament to craftsmanship and love, much like the cherished moments we create in our lives. I am excited to be part of this new journey.'

Nishin Thaslim, Chairman of Nishka, expressed his enthusiasm, 'We are delighted to welcome Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the Nishka family to further our bold ambitions in the global jewellery market. Samantha's strong personality, her grace and charisma have a universal appeal, making her an ideal representation of our brand. She is known for her lively personality and individualistic expression; she is someone who is unafraid to take a bold stance and lives up to her values. These qualities perfectly align with our brand ethos.

We believe her association will further elevate the brand's recognition and resonate with our customers who seek not just jewellery but believe in celebrating life itself.”

Nishka Momentous Jewellery's flagship store in Dubai's Karama Center will be inaugurated by Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 7th October, 2023 marking the first of many milestones in Nishka's journey. The store promises an opulent experience, showcasing a dazzling collection of timeless pieces that capture the essence of life's most significant occasions.

Visit the Nishka flagship store at Karama Center and experience jewellery artistry at its finest.