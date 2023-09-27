King Of Sweden Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: King of the Kingdom of Sweden HM Carl XVI Gustaf has received the credentials of HE Nadia bint Ahmad Al Sheebi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Sweden.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to HM the King of Sweden, and HH's wishes of good health and happiness to him and to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Sweden further progress and prosperity.

For his part, HM the King of Sweden entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the Qatari people further progress and development.

