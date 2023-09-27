GCI Consultants Achieves FGIA Accreditation As A Certified AAMA Field Test Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GCI Consultants is proud to announce its recent accreditation as a certified AAMA Field Test Agency, a Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) program

- Christopher MatthewsJUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- GCI Consultants, a leader in building envelope engineering and consulting, is proud to announce its recent accreditation as a certified AAMA Field Test Agency, a Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) program.The AAMA Field Test Agency accreditation signifies that GCI Consultants has demonstrated its proficiency in conducting accurate and reliable field testing on fenestration products, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations. This accreditation adds another layer of confidence to clients seeking the highest level of quality assurance in building envelope performance.“We are thrilled to receive this esteemed accreditation from FGIA,” said Christopher Matthews, President and Principal of GCI Consultants.“It underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in providing top-notch building envelope solutions. This recognition highlights our team's proficiency and reaffirms our position as a trusted partner for architects, engineers, contractors, and building owners.”The accreditation is in accordance with the rules and procedures described in LAP-3, Laboratory Accreditation Program Operations Manual – Laboratories and Test Agencies Performing Onsite Testing of Fenestration Products, for the following test methods and specifications: AAMA 501.2, AAMA 502, AAMA 503, ASTM E 783, and ASTM E 1105.This accreditation further solidifies GCI Consultant's commitment to upholding the highest industry standards in the field of fenestration and glazing. The AAMA Field Test Agency designation is a testament to the company's dedication to quality, integrity, and expertise in building envelope consulting and testing services for more than 35 years.For more information about GCI Consultants, visit or call (866) 246-1420.###About GCI ConsultantsGCI Consultants is an engineering consulting firm specializing in every aspect of the building envelope. GCI is known for its expertise and comprehensive services in building envelope engineering and consulting; construction defect litigation; storm damage claims; insurance claims support; forensic investigations; performance testing; and new construction quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) inspections. The team has spent more than 35 years identifying and helping solve complex building envelope problems for commercial, institutional, and residential clients worldwide.

Stephanie Laing

GCI Consultants

+1 866-246-1420

