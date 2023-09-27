IBMC Unveils Global Non-Oil Trade Flow System

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) IBMC, a UAE-based financial services consultancy and e-marketplace trade flow service provider, has announced the launch of an integrated international trade-flow system connecting over 100 countries and more than 30 sectors to empower economies, industries, and corporates by supporting their projects and trades.

The global trade-flow system will enable Gulf countries to boost growth in the non-oil sector and empower SMEs, large and medium-sized corporates, and MNCs to explore international markets using the best-in-class industry practices.“A streamlined five-step compliance procedure has also been prescribed to enhance international trust for attracting global partners and investors,” said Sajith Kumar PK, Group CEO & MD of IBMC.

The“Industries Integrated International Trade-Flow System” has over 15 corporations empanelled from more than 15 industry sectors.

"For the past five years, IBMC has continuously worked towards supporting businesses of all classes, from start-ups to MNCs and listed companies, through various corporate awareness and empowerment programs and systems. This aligns with the changing economic scenario in the Gulf economies, focusing on non-oil growth in the post-Covid pandemic times to expand their markets internationally," said Kumar.

IBMC will also launch a global multi-assets exchange (stocks, commodities, and currency), designed to increase exports, imports, and re-exports by utilising a compliant stock and commodity exchange platform, enabling dual listing and commodity listing.

Humaid Ben Salem, secretary general of the Federal Chambers of Commerce and Industry and chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce and Industry, officially inaugurated IBMC's Industries Integrated International Trade-Flow System in the presence of Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed Al Hamed, group chairman of IBMC International; Henry Jons Amuli, minister for Commerce and Industry, Papua New Guinea, and diplomats and special guests.

"We are proud to introduce yet another innovative system to the global economies, industries, and corporates to empower them in the global open markets," said Sheikh Khalid.

Papua New Guinea was the first country to launch into the trade-flow system from the gold industry. Hummingbird EV USA was the first corporation from the EV Industry, followed by Sustainology UAE for carbon credit.

The Industries Integrated International Trade-Flow System will prepare corporates in the Gulf countries to understand international norms and procedures for using the upcoming Exchange, thus enhancing their international business capabilities, Kumar said.

“Having successfully concluded five years of visionary planning, IBMC is now entering the implementation phase by launching the trade-flow system, a pioneering system from the private sector in the UAE,” said Kumar.