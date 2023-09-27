CCCPA, Senghor University Join Forces For African Peace, Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA) and Senghor University have signed an agreement to strengthen their cooperation in serving the African continent's peace and development goals.

The agreement was signed by Ambassador Ahmed Abdel-Latif, Director General of the CCCPA, and Professor Thierry Verdel, Rector of Senghor University, at a ceremony held at the CCCPA headquarters in Cairo on Tuesday.

The agreement aims to enhance the training of professionals from African countries who can address the challenges of the continent, especially in the areas of conflict resolution, peace and security, and the links between them and sustainable development. The agreement also envisages joint activities such as training, research publications, conferences and seminars on various topics related to these areas.

The agreement reflects the CCCPA's commitment to expand its activities in French to better serve the needs and expectations of Francophone Africa, especially the countries and regions affected by conflict and fragility. It also reflects the CCCPA's commitment to strengthen its cooperation and develop partnerships with Francophone institutions.

Senghor University is a postgraduate institution based in Alexandria, Egypt, that specializes in training and research in the fields of development, management, health, environment and culture. It is a member of the International Organization of the Francophonie.