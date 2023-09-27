'Manipur Turned Into Battlefield, Sack 'Incompetent' CM': Kharge Attacks PM Modi Over Violence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (September 27) criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government for the ongoing tensions and violence in Manipur, stating that the northeastern state has been turned into a "battlefield."

In a post on X, Kharge expressed his concern for the people of Manipur, who have been suffering for 147 days due to the violence. He criticized PM Modi for not visiting the state during this period and highlighted the horrific images of students being targeted in the violence.

Kharge blamed the saffron party for the violence and called Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh "incompetent." He urged PM Modi to remove Singh from his position as a first step to control further turmoil in the state.

Fresh tensions erupted in Manipur following the killing of two students from the Meitei community who had gone missing in July. The photos of the two students sitting at what appeared to be an armed group's makeshift jungle camp went viral on social media after the restoration of mobile internet services in the state.

Protests by students and residents escalated, leading to clashes with police and Rapid Action Force personnel, resulting in injuries to 25 to 30 demonstrators.

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation officials, led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, is set to arrive in Imphal to investigate the alleged "killing and kidnapping" of the two students. The team includes officers with expertise in special crime, crime scene recreation, interrogation, and technical surveillance.