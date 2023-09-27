Fatal Shooting On Mansehra Pano Road Claims Man's Life, Injures Wife

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Rescue sources have identified the victims as Daulat Khan and a woman with reported ties to Battagram Pashto Allai.
By TNN Editor - September 27, 2023Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email
Nasar Zada
In a tragic incident on Mansehra Pano Road, a man lost his life, and his wife sustained injuries as a result of a gunshot attack. The injured woman provided an account to the police, revealing that their assailants were her stepsons, who intercepted their vehicle on Pano Road and opened fire on both her and her husband.
Rescue sources have identified the victims as Daulat Khan and a woman with reported ties to Battagram Pashto Allai . The attackers, who happened to be the woman' s="" stepsons,="" unleashed="" a="" hail="" of="" gunfire,="" resulting="" in="" the="" tragic="" death="" of="" Daulat="" Khan="" and="" injuring="" his="" />
Khursheed Ahmad, a local resident, disclosed that the woman had faced a harrowing ordeal in the past when her husband met a tragic end. Subsequently, she had served time in jail. Following her release, she entered into a new marriage with Daulat Khan. However, today, her stepsons launched a violent attack on the couple.
Law enforcement swiftly intervened, transporting the bodies to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra for postmortem examinations. Furthermore, the police initiated a series of raids to locate and apprehend the suspects responsible for this heinous act.
