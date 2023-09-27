Swiss parliament approves resale of leopard 2 tanks to Germany

(MENAFN) The Council of States, the upper chamber of the Swiss parliament, has granted approval for the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 2 tanks belonging to the Swiss Army, clearing the path for their resale to Germany, as reported by the Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Tuesday. Switzerland currently holds a total of 96 decommissioned Leopard 2 tanks, and the process of decommissioning is a necessary step preceding their resale. The plan had already received approval from the lower chamber of the Swiss parliament, the National Council, back in June.



With this crucial step now taken in the parliamentary process, the specific details surrounding the return of these tanks to their German manufacturer, Rheinmetall, including the precise timing, will be determined by the Swiss government. The initiative to sell back the Leopard 2 tanks to Rheinmetall was originally put forth in response to a request made by Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in February.



Germany's request to repurchase these tanks was made with the intention of replacing tanks that had previously been supplied to Ukraine. Importantly, both ministers provided assurances to neutral Switzerland that the Leopard 2 tanks would not be transferred to Kyiv, thereby addressing concerns related to international security dynamics.



This decision marks a significant development in the management of military assets and trade agreements between European nations, highlighting the complexities surrounding arms exports, international diplomacy, and the responsible handling of military hardware in a sensitive geopolitical context.

