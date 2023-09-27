Russia says US forcing Ukraine into ‘self-destruction’

(MENAFN) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of ministry officials on Tuesday that Kiev is tossing inexperienced soldiers into the meat grinder despite pressure from its Western supporters to show some real results on the battlefield.



“Despite the absence of any significant results of the so-called counteroffensive, Ukraine's Western handlers are not backing down from their inhuman principle of “arms as a path to peace’,” Shoigu informed a regular meeting of top military administrators.



Although Kiev withholds information on its military casualties, estimates from Moscow place the number of Ukrainian service members killed since the counteroffensive started at over 83,000, with at least 17,000 deaths in September alone.



“The United States and its allies continue to arm the Ukrainian armed forces, while the Kiev regime continues to throw untrained soldiers into senseless assaults and slaughter,” the defense minister stressed, continuing that these kinds of “cynical actions by the West and their henchmen in Kiev are only pushing Ukraine towards self-destruction.”

