Entries For Gr1 PA Races At Saint Cloud Announced, Horse Sale Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first of the events associated with the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend, held annually in Paris under Qatari sponsorship through the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), is scheduled for tomorrow.

The beginning will be with the Arqana Purebred Arabian Horse Sale, which will attract a large number of horse breeders and owners in the world, due to the quality of the horses offered.

Besides, the Sale is held annually at this time just before the start of the races at Saint Cloud and ParisLonchamp.

QREC delegation and Qatari horse owners, who have runners at the weekend's races as well as trainers will be present, targeting the best horses at the Sale. In conjunction with the approaching start of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, France Galop, being the organiser of the event, has announced the final entries for the race meeting, which will be held on Friday at Saint Cloud racecourse, including the two feature races of the day, the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains (Colts) and the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches (Fillies).

Both are Group ones run over 2,000m for three-year-olds respectively. As usual, the two races will have a strong Qatari presence with high hopes for a new Qatari victory as was the case last year when Al Ghadeer, in the colours of Al Wasmiyah Racing, won the colts' race and the Al Shaqab Racing-owned Nour Al Maury took the fillies' contest.

Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains

12 colts remain in the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains Gr.1 PA. Al Shaqab Racing are represented by three runners including Afjan, who won the Gr3 PAPrix Tidjani over 1,900m in July.

The list also includes Wathnan Racing's Ghassan II, who was placed on group level in his last two starts, as well as No Reply Al Maury and Extra Time, who filled the first two places in a recent Gr2 PA at La Teste - the latter also won the Al Rayyan Cup Gr1 PA at Deauville this summer.

Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches

There are 15 fillies entered in the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches Gr.1 PA, including H E Sheika Yasmeen bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani's Asslan Al Shahania, who clinched a Gr3 PA victory when she won the Prix Razzia III over 1,900m less than three months ago. Also lining up is the promising Africa De Monlau, a recent winner at La Teste.

Following the races at Saint Cloud on Friday, the action will move to ParisLongchamp on Saturday and Sunday.