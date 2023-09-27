Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi Advances To Pre-Quarters; Boosts India's Fencing Medal Aspirations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a remarkable performance, celebrated Indian fencer Bhavani Devi has surged into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's sabre individual event at the Asian Games. The 30-year-old, who made history as the first Indian fencer to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, exhibited her prowess by securing the top position in her pool.

Bhavani Devi's journey to her maiden Asian Games fencing medal began with a convincing 5-2 victory over Singapore's Juliet Jie Min Heng, followed by a dominant 5-1 triumph against Saudi Arabia's Alhsna Alhammad. She continued her winning streak by defeating Karina Dospay 5-3, and in her final two pool matches, she outclassed Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova and Bangladesh's Roksana Khatun, both with 5-1 victories. Bhavani Devi, eager to make history once more, will now face Thailand's Tonkhaw Phokaew in the round of 16.

