Marsa Malaz Kempinski Presents Ultimate F1 Lifestyle Experience

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Marsa Malaz Kempinski The Pearl - Doha has announced 'the Ultimate F1 Race experience and after-party vibes,' a statement said Tuesday.“Marsa Malaz Kempinski The Pearl will transform into a hub of celebration, offering a vibrant atmosphere, live DJ performances, and an extensive selection of signature cocktails and delectable cuisine.

“Party-goers can dance the night away and revel in the energy and glamour of the F1 lifestyle. Get ready for an unforgettable night of celebration and excitement at the exclusive Secret Garden on October 8.

“To enhance the experience, Secret Garden offers two packages: QR400: with enhanced sips: Enjoy a wide selection of enhanced beverages throughout the night. QR325: Indulge in an array of refreshing non-alcoholic beverages.“The F1 after party at Secret Garden will take place from 9.30pm to 1.30am. To enhance the overall experience, Marsa Malaz Kempinski The Pearl offers luxurious accommodations, including spacious rooms and suites, renowned for their elegance and comfort.“Guests can unwind in our world-class spa facilities, enjoy sumptuous dining options, and take advantage of our exclusive amenities and services. To ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience, convenient transportation options to and from the race are now available at the rate of QR240,” the statement added.

