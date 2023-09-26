Wednesday, 27 September 2023 03:53 GMT

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On September 27 - Remembrance Day (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on September 27 - Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

The post says:

“Blessed memory about our heroes fallen for Motherland will live forever in our hearts!

May Allah rest souls of our martyrs!”

