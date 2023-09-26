First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On September 27 - Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. First
Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has
made a post on her official Instagram page on September 27 -
Remembrance Day, Trend reports.
The post says:
“Blessed memory about our heroes fallen for Motherland will live
forever in our hearts!
May Allah rest souls of our martyrs!”
