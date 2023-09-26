(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Enhanced Security Automation: Lexington Police Urges Integration of Home Security Cameras

September 26, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

Residents in Lexington now have the opportunity to aid the local police department in their efforts to solve crimes more quickly.

The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to register their private security cameras to gain an extensive database of potential video footage that could assist investigations.

The project is called Fūsus, a software program that gathers and organizes the information provided by residents. This voluntary initiative aims to enhance the safety and security of neighborhoods within the community.

Registering your cameras will let the police department know they can ask for assistance if there is an incident or crime in your area.

These private security cameras can provide valuable evidence and aid in identifying suspects, vehicles, and other crucial details that can help solve a case.

It's important to note that the Lexington Police Department will not constantly monitor the registered cameras.

They will only have a database of cameras, helping them identify possible sources of video footage that could aid in ongoing investigations.

According to Mayor Linda Gorton, the entire Fūsus project costs Lexington city $150,000 annually, and it doesn't have access to live footage from the cameras.

The program is designed to ensure privacy and only involves accessing footage if residents submit it voluntarily.

Matthew Greathouse is a Commander at Lexington Police Department, and according to him, the program has proven successful in finding missing persons, identifying suspects and vehicles involved in violent crimes, and assisting with traffic incidents.

Why Should You Have CCTV Coverage?

Having CCTV coverage in your neighborhood can significantly elevate your community's safety and security. But security should be more personal before it can be communal.

By installing security cameras in Lexington, KY, you can help protect yourself, your family, and your property from potential burglars or intruders.

Additionally, having CCTV coverage can help to deter crime in the neighborhood. Criminals are less likely to target a house or area with visible security cameras as it increases their chances of getting caught.

Innovations in home security cameras include automation like motion detection, live streaming, remote access, and more. These features provide an added layer of protection and convenience for homeowners.

For instance, you can receive real-time notifications when someone arrives at your doorstep or enters your property without authorization.

Furthermore, CCTV coverage can also prove valuable evidence in the event of a crime or accident. With recorded video footage, law enforcement can better understand the events that took place and identify suspects or vehicles involved.

It can significantly aid your case, especially when seeking compensation from insurance companies.

Moreover, having CCTV coverage can provide peace of mind for homeowners and parents. With the ability to check on your property or loved ones remotely, you can feel more secure knowing they are safe and sound.

The Takeaway

The first step to safety is to go for security cameras in Lexington, KY . If you already secured your home, the next step is to consider registering the camera to the Fūsus .

Volunteering your security footage when it's needed can be a massive help to law enforcement and your community.