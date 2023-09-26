Bankdhofar's 100Th Branch A Hundred Stories Of Success And Progress

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

The grand inauguration of BankDhofar's 100th branch is a testament to its unwavering dedication to expand its presence and deliver top-notch financial services throughout the Sultanate of Oman.

Muscat: Today marked a historic day in the annals of BankDhofar, Oman's trailblazing financial institution. The Bank inaugurated its 100th branch in the heart of the city, carving a spectacular chapter in its illustrious history and reinforcing its pivotal role in Oman's economic development.

The launch of the 100th branch reaffirms BankDhofar's commitment to extend financial services and enhance customer accessibility across the Sultanate. It underscores its 'Closer to You' concept and its firm intent to narrate a hundred stories of success through the length and breadth of the country.

Expressing his delight and pride at the opening of the 100th branch, Mr. Abdul Hakeem Omar Al Ojaili, CEO of BankDhofar, commented:“We are delighted to celebrate this important milestone of reaching 100 branches. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the support of our customers. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible banking experience and our expanding branch network is a key part of that strategy. We are proud of our journey and our commitment to serving Oman's various regions and communities, empowering our customers to achieve their financial goals.”

As Oman's dynamic financial powerhouse, BankDhofar is charting a course to newer triumphs as it proudly hoists its 100th branch flag. This remarkable achievement isn't just a number; it's a testament to BankDhofar's relentless commitment to embed prosperity into Oman's financial horizon, while empowering communities to reach a brighter financial future. Every single branch has been conceptualized to cater to specific needs of the local community, providing tailored financial solutions that address requirements of its diverse customer base.

“We are not just a bank; we are our customers' financial companion, committed to helping each one of them achieve their financial aspirations. We have equipped our branches with the latest banking technologies to enable customers experience the best banking experience. Our teams of experts are ready to serve and provide expert guidance to ensure that our customers receive the best solutions tailored to their unique financial needs”, Al Ojaili added.

With ongoing plans to open new branches in various locations across Oman, BankDhofar's goal is to make banking services more accessible and convenient for everyone through its 'Closer to you' commitment. The Bank has drawn up an inspirational strategy to narrate a hundred stories of success, with each branch retelling its journey to empower Omani individuals, families and businesses to achieve their financial goals in tandem with national growth and prosperity. It further underscores the Bank's deepening local connection and its deep-rooted relation with communities across the country, ensuring that accessible and personalized banking services are brought closer to the customers' doorsteps.

It is significant to note here that the expansion process reflects the Bank's commitment to enhance in-country value addition. It has, time and again, affirmed its intent to partner with the government in bringing to fruition the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, while augmenting the Omanisation drive by offering employment opportunities to talented individuals.

In an era of digital transformation, BankDhofar isn't just keeping pace – it is leading the charge. Each new branch is armed with cutting-edge technology and warm, personalized service. From high-tech ATMs that cater to customers' every need to friendly advisors ready to guide their financial voyage, the new branch embodies the perfect synergy between technology and human connection.

Currently, BankDhofar's national wide network consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.