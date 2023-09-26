Over 60 Tons Of Fuel Dispatched For Karabakh Armenians - Azerbaijani President's Administration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the request to provide fuel and lubricants,
first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical aid and
firefighting services, made by the representatives of Armenian
residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at the
meeting held on September 21, 2023 in Yevlakh, 30 tons of gasoline,
34 tons of diesel have been dispatched via Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi
road, Azernews reports, the President
Administration of Azerbaijan.
