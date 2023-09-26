Tuesday, 26 September 2023 03:05 GMT

Over 60 Tons Of Fuel Dispatched For Karabakh Armenians - Azerbaijani President's Administration


9/26/2023 7:17:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the request to provide fuel and lubricants, first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical aid and firefighting services, made by the representatives of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held on September 21, 2023 in Yevlakh, 30 tons of gasoline, 34 tons of diesel have been dispatched via Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road, Azernews reports, the President Administration of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107143601

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search