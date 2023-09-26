Qatar Basketball Federation Announces 2023-2024 Competitions Calendar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Competitions Committee of the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has released the match schedule for the Men's General League Championship for the 2023-2024 season.

The matches for the first segment of the league will commence on October 28 with a clash between Al Shamal and Al Khor at 5:00pm, followed by a confrontation between Qatar SC and Al Gharafa at 7:00pm at Al Gharafa Club hall.

The matches for the first section of the League will conclude on December 9.

The League follows a two-round league system, with matches played both at home and away. A total of 9 clubs participate in the League, namely: Al Rayyan, Al Gharafa, Al Sadd, Al Khor, Al Arabi, Al Ahli, Qatar SC, Al Wakrah, and Al Shamal. All league matches are held in the halls of Al Gharafa Club and Al Rayyan Club.

QBF has recently announced the procedures for fundamental amendments to the competitions of the upcoming season. It has been decided that the playoff system in the League will be cancelled at the beginning of the new season.

Instead, the competitions will be held in a two-round League system, replacing the established 'best' system. The team with the most points in the new season will be crowned champion of the League.

Furthermore, the federation has also announced the kick off dates start dates for the Qatar Cup and the Amir Cup tournaments.

The league competition will continue until December 30, 2023, which is the date set for the play-off match.

Apart from the three championships, there will be other competitions during the season, such as the Bud Festivals, the Cubs League, the Junior League, and the Youth League, in addition to activities for the academies.

The academies will operate during the month of October. The Bud Festivals will end on February 17, followed by the Cubs Cup Final on February 18, and the Youth Cup Final on February 19. The Qatari Federation Cup for Juniors competitions will start on March 1, 2024, and will continue until February 14, 2024.