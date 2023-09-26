Seeking 100 Elite Traders In The UK For KCGI! Unlock Up To £35,000 In Exclusive Rewards!

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct-- Bitget , top derivatives cryptocurrency exchang and copy trading platform, has opened registration for the KCGI futures copy trading competition! Become an elite trader and join the KCGI competition to enjoy up to GBP£35,000 in borewards! Apply Now UK elite trader recruitment period: September 1, 11:59 PM – September 15, 11:59 PM (UTC+8) During the recruitment period, traders, mentors, and trading coaches with their own communities (at least 500 followers) can enjoy: 1. A total of 200 USDT in trading bonuses to start their copy trading journey. 2. No BGB lock-up requirements during the promotion. 3. 6% profit-sharing ratio for 1 month. Use the Apply Now button to provide your details. Our team will evaluate your application and be in touch if you are selected. Even better - once you become an elite trader, both you and your followers can enjoy special rewards! Promotion period: September 1, 8:00 PM – September 30, 11:59 PM (UTC+8) Join Now Activity 1: Participate in the KCGI futures copy trading competition. For UK team captains If you form a team with at least 10 users during the KCGI registration period (futures copy trading stage), you will be rewarded with GBP£100. The more members you have, the more rewards you will get.

Team members Prize 10 GBP£100 20 GBP£125 50 GBP£150 100 GBP£300 200 GBP£500

Sunshine Rewards: For KCGI futures copy trading competition participants

Join a KCGI futures copy trading team to receive GBP£15.

Activity 2: For new/existing futures elite traders

During the KCGI period (September 15–30), the elite trader with the highest total trading volume (includes the elite trader and their followers) will receive 2x Rugby World Cup 2023 tickets for the quarterfinal match and GBP£1000!

KCGI futures copy trading:

Registration period: September 1–15

Competition period: September 15–30

More information:

Join Bitget as an Elite Trader

Tutorial For Selecting A Trader On Bitget Copy Trade

Terms and conditions

1. This promotion is only available to users in the United Kingdom .

2. Any user that exhibits malicibehavior, such as registering multiple accounts with the same IP address, will not be eligible for this promotion.

3. Bitget reserves the right of final interpretation of the Terms and Conditions, including but not limited to amending, changing, or canceling the promotion without prior notice.

4. Rewards will be distributed within ten working days after the end of the promotion.

5. Sub-accounts are not eligible for rewards.

6. Bitget reserves the right to the final interpretation of this promotion.

7. Users can participate in the promotion via the Join Now button.

8. Users who do not wish to receive GBP may opt to receive the USDT equivalent instead.

9. Users who do not wish to receive physical tickets may opt to receive their USDT equivalent instead.

10. The team captain rewards for Activity 1 are limited to the first 25 teams.

11. The rewards for Activity 2 will only be distributed if the total trading volume exceeds 6 million USDT during the promotion.

12. The rewards for Activity 3 are limited to the first 1000 eligible users.

13. KCGI Rules: Only users who reach a futures copy trading volume of 1000 USDT and make at least two copy trades will be considered valid participants.

14. Elite traders who sign up, get approved, and attract 10 spot followers or 20 futures followers within two weeks can enjoy a 6% profit share and be exempted from the 2000 BGB lock-up requirement for 30 days.

Join Bitget, the World's Largest Crypto Copy Trading Platform

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies are subjected to high market risk and volatility despite high growth potential. Users are strongly advised to do research and invest at their own risk.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange copy trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

Sylvia Huang

+34 603 22 33 11

View source version on newsdirect.com: