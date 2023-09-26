Thor Explorations Sees "A Lot Of Upside Potential" At Douta Gold Project

Thor Explorations Ltd (TSX-V:THX, AIM:THX, OTC:THXPF) president and CEO Segun Lawson speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the gold producer released some fresh drill results from its Douta Project in Senegal.

Lawson highlights the project's significance, emphasising its potential for organic growth within the company's pipeline. The latest drill results were described as highly encouraging, with intersections showcasing impressive gold grades. He suggests that the findings could contribute to an uplift in both grade and tonnage, indicating promising progress towards a robust mineral resource.

Lawson expresses excitement about the project's potential to diversify the company's jurisdiction and developmental stage, following the success of their Nigerian gold production. The upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) completion was highlighted as a key milestone for investors to evaluate the project's economic viability. Additionally, Lawson provides updates on the company's lithium endeavours, sharing positive initial drill results and plans to expand the program.

