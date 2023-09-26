Kutaisi Airport Welcomes Its Millionth Passenger For First Time In One Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Western Georgia's Kutaisi International Airport on Sunday
welcomed its millionth passenger for the first time in one year,
with Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili greeting the
passenger with various gifts, who arrived in Kutaisi Airport from
the German city Frankfurt by Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
She stressed the Georgian Government was making“great efforts”
to further develop the second largest airport in Georgia, and noted
that a large-scale infrastructure project of building a new 3.5 km
long runway was planned at Kutaisi Airport.
Georgia continues to negotiate with international airlines to
have more direct flights to strategic target countries, especially
European states, Kvrivishvili noted, emphasising that Kutaisi
Airport“has been operating the largest number of direct flights”
to Europe.
Passengers of the“historic flight” - marking the millionth
passenger in one year - passed through a tunnel of screens, which
announced the significance of the flight for the airport, as well
as advertising the hospitality of the western Imereti region.
