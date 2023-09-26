Kutaisi Airport Welcomes Its Millionth Passenger For First Time In One Year







She stressed the Georgian Government was making“great efforts” to further develop the second largest airport in Georgia, and noted that a large-scale infrastructure project of building a new 3.5 km long runway was planned at Kutaisi Airport.

Georgia continues to negotiate with international airlines to have more direct flights to strategic target countries, especially European states, Kvrivishvili noted, emphasising that Kutaisi Airport“has been operating the largest number of direct flights” to Europe.







Passengers of the“historic flight” - marking the millionth passenger in one year - passed through a tunnel of screens, which announced the significance of the flight for the airport, as well as advertising the hospitality of the western Imereti region.